Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) and RB Salzburg's Nicolas Seiwald during a pre-season friendly between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool (Friendly) – As it happened

Liverpool are in Austria to take on Salzburg this evening, as the Reds’ pre-season continues to take shape. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena is 7pm (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

 

Teams

Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Milner; Bajcetic, Keita, Jones; Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Subs: Hughes, Mrozek, Davies, Van Dijk, Matip, Phillips, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Morton, Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments