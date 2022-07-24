Liverpool were quick to land their three summer targets in the transfer window and outgoings have since been the focus, and Jurgen Klopp had a clear message for any fan hoping for some more action.

The Reds headed into the summer with clear targets and landed an exciting, young trio in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

A midfielder had briefly looked on the agenda with the Reds a known admirer of Aurelien Tchouameni, but a prohibitive price tag and his desire to move to Real Madrid put a stop to any further interest.

Klopp has since been a vocal supporter of his current midfield group, which is now expected to be added to next summer, with Jude Bellingham the name on everyone’s lips.

But that is a possibility for then, current day sees Klopp share a pretty clear message for the remainder of the transfer window, with only two unlikely factors to change the club’s stance.

“If nobody wants to leave, we are done. Or if a bad injury comes in…I don’t hope so! Liverpool fans can start focusing on other things,” Klopp told Sky Sports in Austria.

When pressed about potential outgoings, Klopp said: “Have I ever spoken in situations like this about it? You get the results – not the process, don’t forget!”

Most of the likely outgoings are to be loan deals with the likes of Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain and Paul Glatzel to be in the window for a move.

One of Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg is expected to remain on the books as extra defensive cover, but the question is who will depart and will it be a permanent deal or a loan?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, currently in Liverpool as he works back to fitness, has seen his name linked to West Ham but he would need to push through a move with Klopp no doubt content to have him as an option.

The transfer window closes on September 1, but as Klopp clearly noted, fireworks are not expected from Liverpool between now and then.