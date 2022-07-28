In recent days speculation has mounted over Juventus’ interest in Roberto Firmino, but it is claimed that Liverpool will not consider offers for their No. 9.

Firmino finds himself in an uncertain position heading into the new campaign, as though Sadio Mane was sold to Bayern Munich and Mohamed Salah signed a new long-term deal, he is into the final 12 months of his.

It has been suggested that the Brazilian could be handed an extension to his current contract, but the signing of Darwin Nunez may hint at an exit for the 30-year-old.

How imminent that would be is unclear, but as it stands it is more likely that Firmino will depart on a free transfer next summer than be sold ahead of deadline day on September 1.

This is despite reports of interest from Juventus, with GOAL in Brazil claiming that exploratory talks have been held with the striker’s representatives, while there has been mention of a £19 million bid in the Italian press.

For what it’s worth, the Liverpool Echo‘s Theo Squires has denied that Firmino could leave this summer, with “absolutely no appetite” to discuss a transfer.

Squires adds that there is “no update on the possibility of a new contract” but that Liverpool are “not welcoming any interest.”

As it stands, then, all signs point towards Firmino instead moving on the expiry of his deal in 2023, which would mark the end of an eight-year stay on Merseyside.

Back in May, the player told TNT Sports Brasil that he “wants to stay” at Liverpool, indicating that he would prefer to agree new terms than seek an exit.

“I’m very happy here,” he said.

“I’m grateful to God to be here playing at a great club with great players, winning titles, and my wish is to stay.

“I want to be here, I’m happy here, and that’s all I can say – I want to stay.”

Firmino made the fewest appearances of any single season at Liverpool last time out (35), but is primed to start the first game of the new campaign ahead of £85 million signing Nunez.