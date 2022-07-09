Liverpool’s trip to the Far East is underway as the squad boarded the plane late on Saturday to make the long journey to Bangkok, Thailand for their pre-season tour.

The Reds return to the Far East this summer for the first time since 2017, with this summer tour also the first since 2019.

Liverpool’s first stop is Bangkok to play Man United on Tuesday before they move on to Singapore to face Crystal Palace on Friday.

On Saturday, the squad boarded the plane in Manchester to make their long journey around the globe.

Liverpool have not yet confirmed their travelling squad, but they offered a glimpse at who is on the plane through their social media channels.

Important to note, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the second wave of senior players joining the team will have flown “with us or some we meet directly there.”

The latter will include Mo Salah, Alisson, Fabinho and Kostas Tsimikas, with none seen boarding with the rest of the squad.

Darwin Nunez was present, meanwhile, as he linked up with his new teammates, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold all back in the fold.

There were a host of youngsters in tow for Liverpool with Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, Isaac Mabaya, Melkamu Frauendorf, Luke Chambers, Tyler Morton, James Norris and Tom Hill all spotted.

It’s an exciting time for the club’s youngsters to be in close quarters with the first team and enjoy what the pre-season tour has to offer.

The list below is not a finalised one with Liverpool yet to officially confirm their squad for the trip, but is simply of those spotted making their way onto the plane – Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho were hiding, obviously.

Liverpool players spotted boarding the plan

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, R. Williams, Bajcetic, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Chambers, Norris

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Mabaya, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Clark