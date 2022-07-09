Liverpool’s pre-season now sees Jurgen Klopp’s squad head to the Far East, the start of a busy month of travelling and training which the manager has now detailed.

A number of Reds returned to pre-season on July 4 following a well-deserved summer break after a remarkable, yet taxing, campaign.

There were plenty of tests to undertake before the balls came out, with Klopp’s senior players also rubbing shoulders with exciting prospects from the academy.

But they are now swapping Kirkby for Thailand in the first stop of their summer travels, which will see the remaining senior figures reunited as their holidays come to an end.

And Klopp has detailed what that is to look like, with some flying with the team to the Far East on Saturday and others making their own way, with their game time still uncertain until they are each assessed.

“The guys who came back from international [duty] now, they fly tomorrow with us or some we meet directly there,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“From that moment on they are in training, but two days later we play the game, so we’ll see if we can give them 10 or 15 minutes or whatever.

“Then for the Crystal Palace game [in Singapore], maybe a little bit more.”

This plan will be for the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and new signing Darwin Nunez.

On return from Singapore, Liverpool will first head back to the AXA Training Centre before journeying to Austria for a training camp and their next two friendlies.

“Then we come back, have five days here and go to Austria; from Austria, pretty much directly to the Community Shield; and one week later we start with the season. So it’s tough,” Klopp explained of the Reds’ plans until the league opener.

It means Liverpool are to spend up to eight days in Austria following their five days back on Merseyside, inclusive of meeting Salzburg (July 27), with a trip to Germany also in the schedule to face RB Leipzig on July 21.