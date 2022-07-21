Liverpool are back in Europe and their third game of pre-season takes them to Germany, with RB Leipzig awaiting this evening. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

After enjoying a week back on home soil following the adventure to Asia, the Reds are back in action tonight with Leipzig playing host at the Red Bull Arena.

It is the first time Liverpool has made the trip after the two clubs were made to play their Champions League tie in Budapest in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Fitness will still be the priority for Jurgen Klopp, who will also be eager to see positive tactical movements and chemistry with the new season now just over two weeks away.

It’s another exciting chance to see the Reds in action, and here’s how can you tune in!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The first game gets underway at 6.15pm (BST) – or 7.15pm in Leipzig, 1.15pm in New York, 10.15am in Los Angeles, 3.15am (Friday) in Sydney, 9.15pm in Dubai and 8.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ third pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

Servus TV, servustv.com, Arena Sport 2, Moja TV, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Sport 2 CZ/SK, Sport 1 Hungary, LFCTV GO, VG+, Arena Sport 1P, Sport 2 CZ/SK, Sport Bladet Play

