Liverpool are back at Anfield for their sixth and final game of pre-season, with Ligue 1’s RB Strasbourg awaiting this evening. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

After starting pre-season 27 days ago, it is time for the final summer friendly for Liverpool before their attention turns to the season proper.

A trip to Asia, Germany and Austria preceded the Community Shield triumph against Man City, but now it is finally time to return to Anfield.

Ligue 1’s Strasbourg are the side that awaits this evening in what will be another valuable run out for those still needing to inject minutes into their legs after a condensed summer schedule.

To Anfield we go!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The first game gets underway at 7.30pm (BST) – or 2.30pm in New York, 11.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 10.30pm in Dubai and 9.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Strasbourg is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Strasbourg on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ final pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, ESPN2 Chile, Migu, Arena Sport 6 Croatia, Sport 2 CZ/SK, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, Sport 2, Viaplay Iceland, JioTV, LFCTV GO, Sport 4, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, Spark Sport, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, MaxTV Go, Viaplay Poland, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, Arena Sport 2 Slovenia, SuperSport PSL, Discovery+, Viaplay Sweden, C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Sharjah Sports, VTVcab ON, ON Football

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.