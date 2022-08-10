Liverpool return to Anfield for the first of two successive home games on Saturday, with the Reds in desperate need of their first three points of the season.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Premier League (4) | Anfield

August 27, 2022 | 3pm (BST)

Having picked up just two points from their first three league games of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be hoping to kickstart their season with a much-needed victory against the Cherries.

Here, we pick out 10 key things you need to know ahead of Liverpool’s second home league game of 2022/23.

1. Yes, Bournemouth really are above Liverpool in the table!

It really hasn’t been the start to the season we were all expecting from Liverpool, has it?

The Reds looked more than ready for another gruelling campaign in that impressive Community Shield win against Man City, but having yet to secure their first league win of the season, supporters have every right to feel concerned.

After three games, newly-promoted Bournemouth find themselves above Liverpool in the league standings, after one victory and two defeats.

Their win came on the opening day, when goals from Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore helped them see off Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Liverpool must ensure that, by Saturday night, the table is looking slightly better.

2. 11 players still remain out

Unfortunately, Liverpool’s injury situation hasn’t particularly improved since the defeat to United.

However, in Friday’s pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp did reveal that Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Diogo Jota and Caoimhin Kelleher are all nearing a return to action.

For now, though, a whole XI of players remain sidelined, with Klopp confirming none of those who have been absent in the early weeks of the season are ready to return.

That means Kelleher, Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Thiago, Naby Keita, Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kaide Gordon and Jota are all still out, as well as Darwin Nunez, who will serve the second of his three-match suspension against the Cherries.

Wouldn’t be a bad XI, would it?!

3. Any changes to the team that faced United?

Despite the ongoing injury issues, there’s every chance we’ll see some changes to the lineup on Saturday.

After an alarmingly poor midfield performance at Old Trafford, Fabinho will surely be in contention to regain his starting spot.

Don’t rule out a first Premier League start for Fabio Carvalho, either, with the Portugal under-21 international impressing in his cameos against Palace and United.

If Carvalho was to start, could Klopp consider a change in shape to a 4-2-3-1 formation?

Here are two ways the Reds could line up on Saturday.

4. Jurgen wants “more effort” from the players

It’s not often the boss questions the effort of his players, but that’s exactly what he’s done in the aftermath of the defeat to United.

“We have to improve, so we can improve effort immediately. “It was maybe 95 but we need 100 percent. “It’s all football things and we have the football solutions for it. The things we achieved were never easy, so no-one should expect it’s easy now. Let’s go for it together. “We need to give Ali the chance for a clean sheet he cannot do it alone, so we have to defend better. And then attack better, everyone is responsible for everything. This start looks difficult but it’s not impossible. “One of the main rules we had is everybody is responsible for everything. Nobody is out of responsibility when we defend or attack.”

5. What to expect from the Cherries?

Many have tipped Bournemouth to go straight back down to the Championship this season, and the onus is on Scott Parker and his side to prove those people wrong.

Those predictions weren’t looking so smart when the Cherries eased past Villa on the opening day of the season, and their two league defeats since came against Man City and league leaders Arsenal.

A much-changed side secured qualification for the third round of the League Cup by beating Norwich on penalties in midweek.

The team have set up in a back three in all of their league meetings so far, and don’t be surprised if Parker sticks with that at Anfield, given Crystal Palace‘s success against Liverpool with a similar system earlier this month.

Wales striker Moore is likely to lead the line, but former Reds forward Dominic Solanke could also be back in contention for this game, after returning from injury this week.

6. Did you know?

The last league meeting between these two teams was Liverpool’s final match in front of a full crowd before the pandemic hit in Liverpool’s title-winning season.

You may also remember that game for James Milner‘s incredible goal-line clearance. The Reds ran out 2-1 winners on the day, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane overturning Callum Wilson’s early opener.

It’s also worth noting that Bournemouth manager Parker was the last opposing manager to win a league game at Anfield, when he oversaw Fulham‘s 1-0 victory in March 2021.

Since then, Liverpool are undefeated in 24 top-flight home games, with 18 wins and six draws.

7. Salah one goal away from ANOTHER landmark

Given the extremely poor team performance, Salah’s goal at Old Trafford went somewhat under the radar.

It was, however, a strike that saw the Egyptian become the all-time record scorer in matches between Liverpool and United, and lifted him into outright eighth place on Liverpool’s list of all-time top scorers.

This weekend, Salah will be eyeing further milestones. He is now one short of becoming Liverpool’s outright second-highest Premier League goalscorer.

He currently has 120 goals, with Robbie Fowler leading the way on 128. Can’t imagine it will be too long until Salah is above him!

Liverpool’s talisman has enjoyed plenty of success in front of goal against Bournemouth in the past, with eight goals in his six matches against them, including a memorable hat-trick at the Vitality Stadium in December 2018.

8. Busy season starts here

This game is the first of seven in quick succession before the September international break. No more full weeks to prepare for matches.

After this, Liverpool return to Anfield next Wednesday to host Newcastle, before the Merseyside derby at Goodison three days later.

The week after that, the Champions League returns, with the Reds set to play their first group game on September 6 or 7, before a league meeting with Wolves the following weekend.

The second Champions League group game falls in the final week before the international break, as does a trip to Chelsea on September 18.

Time for Liverpool to set the tone for their season.

9. Who’s referee for this one?

Stuart Attwell will be the man in charge at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

His last Liverpool game was the derby victory against Everton at Anfield in April. Three of the four Reds league matches he took charge of last season were victories, while he also refereed the League Cup final victory against Chelsea.

Attwell oversaw Brentford‘s 4-0 win over Man United earlier this month, as well as Leeds‘ victory over Chelsea last weekend, where he sent off Kalidou Koulibaly for two bookable offences.

Let’s hope he’s not refereeing another shock result on Saturday!

10. First Saturday 3pm of the season

Kickoff at Anfield is at 3pm BST, meaning the game is not being televised live in the UK.

If you are unable to be at Anfield, TIA’s matchday live blog will be available as always, with Henry Jackson guiding you through the action.

Come on you Reds!