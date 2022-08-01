Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2JK4CGP 30th July 2022; The King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire, England; FA Community Shield, Liverpool versus Manchester City; Liverpool players celebrate Trent Alexander-Arnold?s goal after 21 minutes (1-0)
3 ever-presents and youth step up – Liverpool’s 2022 pre-season in numbers

Liverpool’s run of six pre-season games is done and dusted, with Jurgen Klopp turning to plenty of his squad throughout the summer, while offering a glimpse at the club’s exciting young talent.

The Reds’ summer schedule concluded with a 3-0 defeat against Strasbourg on Sunday evening, following fixtures against Man United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Salzburg and the Community Shield win over Man City.

In that time, Liverpool have made the journey to Thailand, Bangkok, Germany, Austria and Anfield, with the summer another productive one amid the thousands of miles travelled.

There are only a handful of days until the Premier League season starts at Fulham and the manager will be pleased with the work that has been undertaken by his entire squad.

Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Liverpool’s pre-season and see who amassed the most minutes, goals and assists.

 

Overall

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates his side's third goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games played: 6
Wins: 3
Draws: 0
Losses: 3

Goals scored: 10
Goals conceded: 9

Players used: 37

Most minutes: Adrian (330)
Most goals: Darwin Nunez (5)
Most assists:Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott (2)

 

Appearances

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, captain Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson celebrate with the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

6

James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho

5

Adrian, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez

4

Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Isaac Mabaya

3

Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Davies, Nat Phillips, Luke Chambers, Bobby Clark

2

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson, Sepp van den Berg, Melkamu Frauendorf

1

Alisson, Tom Hill, Fabian Mrozek, James Norris, Mateusz Musialowski

 

Goals

2JK4EME Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scores the third goal for Liverpool during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England on 30 July 2022. Photo by Scott Boulton. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. Credit: UK Sports Pics Ltd/Alamy Live News

Darwin Nunez – 5

Mohamed Salah – 3

Jordan Henderson – 1

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1

 

Assists

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2

Harvey Elliott – 2

Roberto Firmino – 1

Fabio Carvalho – 1

Mohamed Salah – 1

Darwin Nunez – 1

Andy Robertson – 1

 

Minutes Played (Mins per Game)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas (L) and goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo celebrate after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Adrian – 330 (66)

Harvey Elliott – 272 (45.3)

Fabio Carvalho – 260 (43.3)

James Milner – 257 (42.8)

Mo Salah – 255 (51)

Luis Diaz – 255 (51)

Virgil van Dijk – 243 (48.6)

Andy Robertson – 243 (48.6)

Fabinho – 243 (48.6)

Joel Matip – 240 (48)

Thiago – 238 (47.6)

Ibrahima Konate – 237 (47.4)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 226 (45.2)

Roberto Firmino – 224 (44.8)

Jordan Henderson – 223 (44.6)

Stefan Bajcetic, Isaac Mabaya (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Joe Gomez – 210 (52.5)

Stefan Bajcetic – 189 (37.8)

Darwin Nunez – 184 (36.8)

Isaac Mabaya – 180 (45)

Curtis Jones – 165 (41.25)

Naby Keita – 158 (31.6)

Harvey Davies – 153 (51)

Tyler Morton – 147 (36.75)

Luke Chambers – 132 (44)

Kostas Tsimikas – 120 (40)

Melkamu Frauendorf – 106 (53)

Nat Phillips – 87 (29)

Bobby Clark – 75 (25)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Tuesday, July 12, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the Bangkok Century Cup pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Rajamangala National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 73 (36.5)

Sepp van den Berg – 66 (33)

Alisson – 45 (45)

Rhys Williams – 42 (21)

Leighton Clarkson – 32 (16)

Tom Hill – 30 (30)

Mateusz Musialowski – 14 (14)

Fabian Mrozek – 12 (12)

James Norris – 12 (12)

