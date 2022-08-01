Liverpool’s run of six pre-season games is done and dusted, with Jurgen Klopp turning to plenty of his squad throughout the summer, while offering a glimpse at the club’s exciting young talent.

The Reds’ summer schedule concluded with a 3-0 defeat against Strasbourg on Sunday evening, following fixtures against Man United, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Salzburg and the Community Shield win over Man City.

In that time, Liverpool have made the journey to Thailand, Bangkok, Germany, Austria and Anfield, with the summer another productive one amid the thousands of miles travelled.

There are only a handful of days until the Premier League season starts at Fulham and the manager will be pleased with the work that has been undertaken by his entire squad.

Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Liverpool’s pre-season and see who amassed the most minutes, goals and assists.

Overall

Games played: 6

Wins: 3

Draws: 0

Losses: 3

Goals scored: 10

Goals conceded: 9

Players used: 37

Most minutes: Adrian (330)

Most goals: Darwin Nunez (5)

Most assists:Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott (2)

Appearances

6

James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho

5

Adrian, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez

4

Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Isaac Mabaya

3

Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Davies, Nat Phillips, Luke Chambers, Bobby Clark

2

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson, Sepp van den Berg, Melkamu Frauendorf

1

Alisson, Tom Hill, Fabian Mrozek, James Norris, Mateusz Musialowski

Goals

Darwin Nunez – 5

Mohamed Salah – 3

Jordan Henderson – 1

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1

Assists

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2

Harvey Elliott – 2

Roberto Firmino – 1

Fabio Carvalho – 1

Mohamed Salah – 1

Darwin Nunez – 1

Andy Robertson – 1

Minutes Played (Mins per Game)

Adrian – 330 (66)

Harvey Elliott – 272 (45.3)

Fabio Carvalho – 260 (43.3)

James Milner – 257 (42.8)

Mo Salah – 255 (51)

Luis Diaz – 255 (51)

Virgil van Dijk – 243 (48.6)

Andy Robertson – 243 (48.6)

Fabinho – 243 (48.6)

Joel Matip – 240 (48)

Thiago – 238 (47.6)

Ibrahima Konate – 237 (47.4)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 226 (45.2)

Roberto Firmino – 224 (44.8)

Jordan Henderson – 223 (44.6)

Joe Gomez – 210 (52.5)

Stefan Bajcetic – 189 (37.8)

Darwin Nunez – 184 (36.8)

Isaac Mabaya – 180 (45)

Curtis Jones – 165 (41.25)

Naby Keita – 158 (31.6)

Harvey Davies – 153 (51)

Tyler Morton – 147 (36.75)

Luke Chambers – 132 (44)

Kostas Tsimikas – 120 (40)

Melkamu Frauendorf – 106 (53)

Nat Phillips – 87 (29)

Bobby Clark – 75 (25)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 73 (36.5)

Sepp van den Berg – 66 (33)

Alisson – 45 (45)

Rhys Williams – 42 (21)

Leighton Clarkson – 32 (16)

Tom Hill – 30 (30)

Mateusz Musialowski – 14 (14)

Fabian Mrozek – 12 (12)

James Norris – 12 (12)