Joachim Andersen has contacted the police the day after Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on the Crystal Palace defender, while Jurgen Klopp has revealed when a Liverpool striker could return from injury.

Andersen speaks to police after death threats

After an altercation with Nunez, which led to the Liverpool striker being sent off on his Anfield debut, Crystal Palace defender Andersen has been subject to a torrent of online abuse in the aftermath.

The Denmark defender posted several examples of the abuse he has received, including death threats, to his Instagram story on Tuesday, and according to various reports, he has now chosen to speak to the police.

The PA news agency claim Andersen has chosen to engage Palace’s police liaison officer and the Premier League, who have a team set up to investigate the abuse.

“Got maybe 300-400 of these messages last night,” Andersen said on Instagram.

“I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.

“Hope @instagram and the @premierleague do something about this.”

Us too, Joachim. There is simply no place for abuse like this in football.

Oh dear, Darwin

Nunez’s headbutt has been called out as “really stupid” by the Palace defender, who says “he annoyed him a lot” in the build up to the incident.

Harvey Elliott has jumped to the defence of Nunez, claiming the red card wasn’t solely his fault and calling on the whole team to rally around the Uruguayan.

Klopp must now decide how best to replace Nunez in the three games he will miss, with This Is Anfield‘s Jack Sear and two other Reds debating his options in our ‘Last word’ article.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Roberto Firmino missed the Reds’ draw with Palace as ‘a precaution’, but speaking after the game, Klopp revealed when he expects the Brazilian to return to action.

Virgil van Dijk insists Nunez has the full backing of the squad despite his red-mist moment against Crystal Palace making life even more difficult for them.

Jurgen Klopp likened Liverpool’s experiences over the last week to having “a witch in the building” such were the injury woes, which is to have a knock-on effect on Sepp van den Berg.

Latest transfer chat

After persistent links to Liverpool, it seems Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes will end up in the Premier League after all, with Wolves agreeing a club-record £42.2 million deal to sign the midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

Man United are now more open to allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club amid concerns about how the striker’s mood is affecting morale in the camp, according to BBC Sport. Not before next Monday, please!

Meanwhile, BBC Sport also claim Everton have rejected a second Chelsea bid worth around £45 million for Anthony Gordon. Crazy money!

Video of the day and match of the night

An underwhelming result last night, but that should take nothing away from Luis Diaz‘s equaliser.

More of the same next week please, Lucho!

Some eye-catching Champions League play off first legs tonight, with Rangers hosting PSV at Ibrox.

A big night in Football League as well, with Liverpool loanees Rhys Williams, Conor Bradley, Adam Lewis, James Balagizi and Vitezslav Jaros all set for more action.