Reports suggested Michael Edwards would take some time off after leaving Liverpool this summer, but Chelsea are already said to be “in talks” to hire him.

The former Liverpool transfer guru left the Reds in June after six successful years as the club’s sporting director.

Edwards’ work was truly transformative. It was his transfer business, alongside Jurgen Klopp’s work on the pitch, that brought the glory days back to Liverpool.

Last November, he announced 2021/22 would be his last season at the club, with Julian Ward stepping up to replace him this summer.

According to a report in the Times, Edwards “has been consistent” in saying he chose to leave Liverpool to take a break, but Chelsea have now made “a strong case” for him to return to work sooner than planned.

It may surprise you to hear that there was no clause in Edwards’ Liverpool contract to prevent him from joining another Premier League club soon after his departure.

The report also claims he has been approached by other Premier League clubs as well as “companies and football agencies.”

Chelsea were, of course, taken over by American businessman Todd Boehly earlier this year, who is said to have been acting as interim sporting director until the Blues appoint a permanent replacement.

For years, Liverpool’s player recruitment was extremely hit and miss, with no obvious strategy.

NEW: Ranking Michael Edwards’ top 20 deals for Liverpool FC https://t.co/rQqjmPYsKp — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) June 26, 2022

And one year after Klopp‘s appointment, Edwards, having already been at the club as technical director, was officially appointed sporting director.

His best signings included the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, who have been at the centre of Liverpool’s success in recent years.

After his departure earlier this summer, This Is Anfield ranked Edwards’ top 20 transfer deals at Liverpool.

Now it seems Chelsea are desperate to make the most of his availability by appointing him in a similar role at Stamford Bridge.

Don’t do it, Mike!