Fabinho has no concerns over Liverpool’s current or future activity in the transfer window, which could include Jude Bellingham, as he embraces the possible competition he may face.

The big topic of discussion surrounding the Reds is the current state of the midfield and if further additions are required, magnified by the recent run of injuries.

Liverpool had been strongly linked to Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni before his move to Real Madrid but since then, there has been no movement on that front.

Jurgen Klopp admitted it “would be cool” to have a new face, but hinted that the money is not available to act.

Jude Bellingham is to demand a hefty fee and Liverpool is firmly in the discussion for a move next summer, links that have not escaped Fabinho, who is not afraid of competition at Anfield.

“I didn’t hear too much about transfers. Of course, there are always players linked with the club because the club has to look forward and try to be better,” Fabinho told members of the written press, via the Echo, when discussing the summer’s transfer rumours.

“It is normal that good players are always linked with the club. I didn’t hear about Tchouameni. I heard about Bellingham because he is young and a really good player but he didn’t come.

“Liverpool is a big club and want to keep fighting with the best so it is normal that they will buy new players but it doesn’t bother me.

“I’m really confident. I am really happy here so if Liverpool buy another No. 6 that is normal and I will fight for the team and for the position.”

Bellingham is a signing craved by Liverpool supporters but there is no expectation or certainty that he makes a move to Anfield, with the competition for his signature to be fierce.

He could well make the move but if not, there will be other targets that Liverpool will turn to in midfield, competition which will only benefit the current group, as Fabinho hinted at.

But as for right now, the options available to Liverpool, when everyone is fit, are vast.

“I think the midfield is the place where we have more options [than any other department],” Fabinho said.

“I think now we have two or three midfield players with injuries and we still have a lot of options – so although I think I’m not the right man to say whether we need another player or not – but in my opinion, we have really good players already in this sector.”