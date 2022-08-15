Jurgen Klopp has revealed the extent of Joel Matip‘s injury layoff following a “crazy” week for Liverpool, with two more fitness issues in Monday’s squad.

The Reds had an eight-day gap between the 2-2 draw at Fulham and the visit of Crystal Palace, and unfortunately it was a challenging one.

Klopp made four changes for the Anfield clash, with Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Darwin Nunez coming in for Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Roberto Firmino.

Incredibly, the manager has now revealed that all four of those changes were enforced, with Matip, Thiago and Firmino absent due to injury and Henderson short of fitness after midweek setbacks.

The decision to start Phillips also came following a slight issue for Joe Gomez, who was only passed fit for the bench like his captain.

“The week was crazy,” he told reporters in his post-match press conference.

Klopp explained that Matip is now facing two weeks out, with the centre-back joining Thiago, Firmino, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon on the sidelines.

“Two weeks more, I think. We will see,” he said.

“The week was crazy. I’ve experienced a lot of weeks, but that was like we had a witch in the building.

“Honestly, everyday somebody else pulled up for the craziest reasons.

“In the end, Joey didn’t start – and Nat did really well – because he only trained yesterday again. Start of the week [he had] a little issue.

“Bobby couldn’t make it. Hendo, this morning we got the information that there was a little concern about something that [would happen] if he plays too long, so he didn’t play that long.

“That’s the situation. It was not too cool.”

In his interview with Sky Sports, Klopp expressed his hope that Firmino would be fit for the trip to Man United on August 22, but there was certainly a sense of doubt in his statement.