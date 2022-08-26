Jurgen Klopp has not shut the door on a transfer before the end of the window as calls for a new midfielder continue, with the manager insisting Liverpool are still “working.”

With injuries piling up and results only compounding Liverpool’s woes, the shouts for a new midfielder have only grown louder in recent weeks.

And the manager’s tune in relation to transfer questions have changed in that time, with a quick rebuff swapped out for contemplative answers that have hinted he would like a new signing.

In July, Klopp questioned “where is the need for a midfielder?” and before the trip to Old Trafford suggested his hands were tied by the club’s financial capabilities but that he would “always look to strengthen.”

With the 11pm deadline on September 1 fast approaching and too many midfield injuries for comfort, Klopp was again asked about the transfer window, to which he remained coy on if “something will happen or not.”

“I don’t know. You can imagine, we are working constantly on these kind of things,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“We spoke about reasons why sometimes it is not happening, sometimes too expensive, sometimes not the right player.

“But then situations change, but one thing stays important; it needs to be the right player.

“We are working, but we will see if something will happen or not. I don’t know.”

He later added: “It has to be the right player. Having injuries doesn’t change that, the right player has to be available, and that remains. We have to be 100 percent convinced.”

It was not a definitive no on the transfer front but the fact that there is “positive news” regarding players coming back in the next couple of weeks, could still be a factor in the club’s decision-making.