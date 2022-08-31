Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson left the field against Newcastle with a hamstring complaint, another untimely injury concern in midfield.

Injuries have not been kind to Liverpool so far this season, with an absurd number of issues robbing the Reds of senior options.

The midfield has been hit the hardest with Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamerbalin and Curtis Jones all having been sidelined.

And now the captain looks like his name is to be added to the list after the manager confirmed a hamstring issue post-match, having substituted Henderson in the 71st minute.

“We have another problem with Hendo. He left after feeling his hamstring, that is obviously not helpful,” Klopp told BT Sport.

It’s an injury that comes amid the ongoing search for a midfielder before the 11pm deadline on Thursday, in less than 24 hours’ time.

Klopp “doesn’t think” a signing will be made but as there is still time that can all change for Liverpool, who reportedly made attempts to lure Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer.

“I don’t think so,” Klopp said on a possible midfield transfer. “But as long as there’s time we should not close the door completely.

“Obviously Hendo’s hamstring [injury] is not helpful.”

On the severity, Klopp added: “That serious that he couldn’t carry on.”