Yinka Ademuyiwa, the Liverpool staff member whose karaoke rendition of Vanilla Ice’s ‘Ice Ice Baby’ went viral during pre-season, has revealed the details behind his performance and why he has “the best job in the world.”

It was the performance that had the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita going crazy in the front row.

After Liverpool’s annual open mic night from their pre-season trip to Austria, footage emerged of a Liverpool staff members incredible initiation performance.

That man was Yinka Ademuyiwa, a popular member of the backroom staff who has been part of the kit coordination team since last year.

Speaking to the club’s website, he explained how he has now adopted the nickname ‘Yinka Ice Ice Baby’ at the Liverpool training ground.

“I never thought that it would go the way it went,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“But they enjoyed it, everyone was smiling. I think I’m known as ‘Yinka Ice Ice Baby’ now!”

After growing up in Liverpool, Yinka revealed how he played for the club as a youngster but wasn’t good enough to make it professionally.

Now, in his second season as kit assistant with Liverpool’s first team, he’s opened up on why he believes he has “the best job in the world” and says he still has to pinch himself when watching training sessions.

“I was at Liverpool when I was a kid. I wasn’t good enough, so then you think, ‘What can I do in football?’ You don’t realise there’s so many jobs in the industry that you can go for,” he continuted.

“It’s amazing. I still think I’m dreaming at times.

NEW: Liverpool staff member goes viral for brilliant Vanilla Ice karaoke initiation https://t.co/CRwXoPzZIn — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 26, 2022

“As a Liverpool fan, for me it’s the best job in the world and it feels a privilege to be here.

“I never dreamed of it but it’s come true. I love watching the training sessions, seeing how brilliant the players and coaches are. It’s another level that I’ve never seen before.

“I have to put my hands behind my back sometimes because you want to clap at some of the stuff that you see.”

In years gone by, Yinka has played a key role in the community, forming his own company, Y-Sports Coaching, that provides clubs and camps for children.

He then went on to take up an opportunity working with kids in Liverpool’s academy, before a role as kit assistant came up with the first team.

He was part of the incredible Liverpool parade that made its way through the city at the end of last season, and has gone as far as to say it was the best day of his life.

“It was through the areas where my schools were,” he continued.

“It was amazing. I think they [the kids] were pointing up at me and they couldn’t believe it, ‘What are you doing there?’ It was just amazing to see where I’ve come from and followed my dreams. That day was just the best day of my life.”