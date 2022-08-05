Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2JK4CGP 30th July 2022; The King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire, England; FA Community Shield, Liverpool versus Manchester City; Liverpool players celebrate Trent Alexander-Arnold?s goal after 21 minutes (1-0)
Predicting Liverpool’s 2022/23 season – Top scorer, Player of the Year & more

Henry Jackson

As Liverpool prepare to embark on what is hopefully a legendary 2022/23 season, This Is Anfield’s writers have give their predictions for the campaign ahead.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men travel to Fulham on Saturday afternoon, as they look to hit the ground running and prove they are the team to beat in the Premier League.

With kickoff to the new season edging closer, This Is Anfield staff have been brave, set themselves up for mockery and provided their 2022/23 predictions.

Who do you agree – and more importantly disagree – with?

 

Matt Ladson

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the trophy after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… 1st. But timing of injuries for us and City will decide it.

Player of the Year… Mo Salah. A proper summer off, and a winter break too. He’ll be refreshed and on full form for the full season.

First name on the teamsheet… Virgil van Dijk. We’re a different team without him.

How many will Salah score (all comps)? 33

Best new signing… Fabio Carvalho. I’ve been telling everyone this long before pre-season and nobody believed me when I said he’s good enough to start!

This season I’d be happy with… winning the league, in front of fans. It’s all I want and I’d give up losing every other match for it.

@mattladson

 

Jack Lusby

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's number 23 Luis Díaz during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… champions.

Player of the Year… Luis Diaz

First name on the teamsheet… Alisson

How many will Salah score? 35

This season I’d be happy with… after last season, the title, the Champions League, or both.

@LusbyJack

 

Joanna Durkan

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… champions.

Player of the Year… Trent Alexander-Arnold

First name on the teamsheet… Mo Salah

How many will Salah score? 33

This season I’d be happy with… the title. I just need to see us lifting it in front of our fans pronto!

@JoannaDurkan_

 

Jack Sear

SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk hands the captain's armband to Mohamed Salah during the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… champions.

Player of the Year… Trent Alexander-Arnold

First name on the teamsheet… Virgil van Dijk

How many will Salah score? 31

This season I’d be happy with… the title and/or the Champions League. Too good a team to have only won one of each in the Jurgen Klopp era.

@JackSear

 

Henry Jackson

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… champions.

Player of the Year… I’d go with Thiago if I knew he’d be fit all season, but he won’t be! So, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

First name on the teamsheet… Virgil van Dijk

How many will Salah score? 36

This season I’d be happy with… being champions, with the Champions League an added bonus. This special team has to win more than one league title!

@HenryJackson87

 

Karl Matchett

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Mohamed Salah after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… champions.

Player of the Year… Thiago

First name on the teamsheet… Alisson or Van Dijk

How many will Salah score? 27

This season I’d be happy with… the league or the Champions League. Same as it ever was.

@karlmatchett

 

James Nalton

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… 2nd

Player of the Year… Salah

First name on the teamsheet… Salah

How many will Salah score? 30 (I think he’ll register plenty of assists again, too)

This season I’d be happy with… I always say an FA Cup, but seeing as that aim was completed last season, now it has to be winning another league title under Klopp, this time in front of fans.

@JDNalton

 

Sam Millne

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… champions.

Player of the Year… Salah

First name on the teamsheet… Van Dijk

How many will Salah score? 32

This season I’d be happy with… a trophy and competing until the end for the title.

@sam_millne

 

General Premier League match ball 2021 (PA Media)

Jeff Goulding

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… though my heart says first, my head says we’ll probably just miss out again.

I expect another emotionally draining run-in, where the hope almost kills us, but I still wouldn’t want to swap places with anyone else.

Player of the Year… it’s tempting to say either Diaz or Nunez, but I have a feeling Salah will go up a level.

First name on the teamsheet… Van Dijk. If he’s fit, he starts. Such an important player.

How many will Salah score? As I say, I sense Salah has a renewed hunger, and even though he doesn’t, he probably feels like he has a point to prove.

I think he’ll hit 30-plus goals in all competitions.

This season I’d be happy with… another closely run title race and a couple of trophies.

I’d love to see us win No. 7, but the domestic cups will do.

@ShanklysBoys1

 

Steven Scragg

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… champions.

Player of the Year… Luis Diaz

First name on the teamsheet… Virgil van Dijk

How many will Salah score? 37

This season I’d be happy with… the Premier League title, and if not, then the Champions League.

@Scraggy_74

 

Dan Clubbe

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Predicted finish… 1st

Player of the Year… Mo Salah

First name on the teamsheet… Fabinho

How many will Salah score? 32

This season I’d be happy with… any of the Champions League or Premier League and plenty of progression from Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho.

@dan_clubbe

