Jurgen Klopp admits the hamstring injury Thiago picked up in the 2-2 draw with Fulham is “not good,” with the manager unable to confirm a return timeframe.

The Spaniard picked up the issue in the second half of Liverpool’s Premier League season opener at Fulham, and was immediately replaced by Harvey Elliott.

It‘s another frustrating setback for Thiago, whose time at the club has been hampered by a series of injury problems, and reports earlier this week suggested he faces a layoff of up to six weeks.

During his pre-Crystal Palace press conference on Friday, Klopp was asked about the severity of Thiago‘s injury, but remained coy over the time his No. 6 faces out.

“Thiago is good, but the injury is not good,” he told reporters.

“The timeframe? I read four to six weeks! I would prefer four. We’ll see.”

Thiago’s absence means Liverpool are currently without three midfielders, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones still recovering from the injuries they picked up over pre-season.

But Klopp at least revealed that Naby Keita “will be back for Monday,” joining the likes of Elliott and James Milner as options to fill in.

“Harvey played already at an incredible level, got injured, that’s it pretty much,” the manager said of Elliott.

“Does he have to step up? Yeah, but like all the others as well.”

Klopp also named Fabio Carvalho as being “in a good way” when it comes to his midfield options, while Milner “looks sharp” and Jordan Henderson “played well [as a] No. 6” against Fulham.

Fabinho is a nailed-on starter for the visit of Palace next week, with Klopp left to select two from his remaining candidates to take up the more advanced roles.