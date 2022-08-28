The watching media revelled in Liverpool’s outrageous 9-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino earning special praise.

The Reds were under pressure to bounce back from their dreadful performance at Man United and they responded like the legendary team they are.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men led 5-0 at the break and then added four more goals in the second half, matching the joint-biggest win in Premier League history.

Here’s how the media assessed Liverpool’s memorable victory.

A stunning bounceback performance was hailed by some…

Goal‘s Neil Jones gushed over a pitch-perfect Liverpool display:

“Crisis? What crisis? […] “After a difficult week, in which questions had been asked of their motivation, desire and attitude, Jurgen Klopp’s side provided the perfect answer to their critics with a dazzling display in the sunshine. […] “Klopp’s team, quite simply, were unrecognisable from the one which had stumbled its way through the previous three weeks, and added a sixth immediately after half-time when Alexander-Arnold’s cross was diverted into his own net by Chris Mepham.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian also dissected an unforgettable win:

“Klopp’s side were outstanding from the off, five goals ahead by half-time – for the first time in a league game at Anfield since 1958 – and equalled their record league win – against Crystal Palace in 1989 – with something to spare. “And Mohamed Salah didn’t score. […] “There was time for Klopp to hand debuts to Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark, son of Lee, as the Kop implored Liverpool to score a record-breaking tenth. They were unable to answer the call. There were few complaints.”

Dominic King of the Daily Mail almost felt sorry for Bournemouth, who were powerless on the day:

“Liverpool, after such a disjoined start to the campaign, were in no mood to waste any more time and it was Bournemouth‘s grave misfortune that they encountered a team that had rediscovered its zest and fluency. “What Liverpool produced from there was quite remarkable, a day that had statisticians furiously thumbing through their notebooks to work out the implications of this avalanche of goals meant in the grand scheme of history. “In a nutshell, Liverpool equalled their biggest ever league win, matching the 9-0 thrashing they handed out to Crystal Palace in September 1989; they also matched the highest Premier League score achieved by Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester. “More than anything, though, they took full advantage of a Bournemouth team that had come bearing gifts and gleefully accepted the opportunity to get a victory that will have done wonders for confidence and reminded critics of the folly in making snap judgements.”

Others focused on a back-to-his-best Firmino…

Jones waxed lyrical over Liverpool’s legendary No.9:

“Write him off at your peril. The Brazilian has not been in great form so far this season, his two starts prior to today a mix of loose touches, lost duels and a growing tendency to drop deeper than even the deepest of midfielders. “Not here. Here Firmino was everything Firmino can be; sure of touch, elusive in his movement, switched on and utterly, relentlessly brilliant. “His first half was a thing of beauty, featuring three assists and a goal of his own. He crossed for Luis Diaz, laid the ball off for Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold and then reacted quickest to volley in Liverpool’s fourth after a fortunate deflection. […] “It was a masterclass, completed when he forced home his second goal of the afternoon just after the hour mark. It was his 100th goal for Liverpool, on a day when he reminded everyone that when he plays well, his team tends to do so too. “The hug he got from his manager when replaced, 20 minutes from time, said it all. Playing like this, there’s nobody quite like Roberto Firmino.”

This Is Anfield‘s James Nalton was another who was blown away by Firmino’s outing:

“Roberto Firmino was criticised for his performance against Man United, but back at Anfield against Bournemouth, he took control of the game from the start. “He dropped deep to great effect, and this time had options around him once he picked the ball up in these pockets of space. “The Brazilian crossed for Luis Diaz for the opener, and his touch fell into the path of Harvey Elliott for the second. Two assists within six minutes was a great way to get some confidence back. “This confidence was on show when he scooped a ball over the Bournemouth defence for Salah, and it could have easily been another goal but for a save from Mark Travers. “He played a key part in what could have been a great team goal had Salah finished at the far post, back-heeling a pass to Elliot. “A third assist came, shortly followed by a goal, and another goal. On the face of it they were opportunistic contributions, but Firmino was in the right place at the right time, and more importantly, in contrast to the United game, his teammates were too.”

Richard Jolly of the Independent was impressed with the manner in which Firmino responded to some poor form:

“Firmino was ubiquitous and mischievous, displaying his full array of tricks. He had two assists after six minutes, albeit when one was accidental, and three after half an hour. […] “Firmino had toiled at Old Trafford but was terrific. He delivered a double, stretching to volley in when Salah’s pass looped up off Marcus Tavernier to get his first league goal in 21 games at Anfield. “His second came at the second attempt, as he stabbed the ball in when Mark Travers had pushed Robertson’s cross out. “If he has looked yesterday’s man at times, this was not one.”

Write off this Liverpool team at your peril…

Nalton urged the Reds to now build some momentum:

“Liverpool often do better when they can build momentum and play regular games. One game per week can be better for player recovery and tactical preparation, but Klopp’s side can be at their best when they’re in their groove with little time to think between games. “There are now two games per week for the foreseeable future, with a tricky midweek league game against Newcastle to come, and potentially even trickier Champions League ties on the horizon, not least the Napoli fixtures. “Rotation will be key, but even more important will be the muscle memory of scoring a load of goals in the previous game, and hopefully taking that into the next. “Games are the best way to recover confidence, and Liverpool need to put a winning run together in the league to take advantage of dropped points elsewhere if there are any. 9-0 against Bournemouth was a good start.”

Finally, Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph doesn’t believe Klopp’s men are going away: