On another quiet day in an 17-day gap between fixtures for Liverpool, the club received news of two international call-ups and the cancellation of another.

Common sense prevails over Keita

It had been widely expected, with Jurgen Klopp even insisting he would not travel, and it has now finally been confirmed that Naby Keita will not join his national team this month.

The Guinea captain is, of course, sidelined with an injury that has seen him left out of Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League group stage.

A statement from the Federation of Guinea Football (FSF) has explained that “due to his state of physical health,” Keita will not join Guinea for their clashes with Algeria and the Ivory Coast.

Instead, he will remain on Merseyside for further treatment for an injury that, upon Klopp’s last update, is said to extend to “somewhere in October.”

It is still suggested that the opinions of the FSF and Liverpool differ, but club overrules country in this tug-of-war.

3 things today: Another new call-up

Jordan Henderson has been brought into the England squad following an earlier-than-expected recovery from a hamstring injury

Liverpool could opt out of the Carabao Cup in the future if new proposals are voted in

Alvaro Arbeloa has been added to the Liverpool legends squad to play Man United

Liverpool are, believe it or not, in action tonight as the under-21s take on League Two side Rochdale in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Arthur, Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips could all feature again, with kickoff at 7pm.