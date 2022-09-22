Liverpool have now confirmed their full 22-man legends squad to play Man United at Anfield on Saturday, with World Cup winner Alvaro Arbeloa added to the ranks.

Following a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford back in May, the Liverpool legends will take on United again this weekend, with a 3pm kickoff on Saturday.

There are two debutants in the squad in Martin Skrtel and Robbie Keane, while high-profile names such as Xabi Alonso, Maxi Rodriguez, Jerzy Dudek, Momo Sissoko and Stephane Henchoz all return.

The full squad has now been confirmed for the clash, with 22 players set to wear Liverpool colours again in aid of the LFC Foundation.

Arbeloa is one of two players added to the squad from previous announcements, with the Spanish full-back making his first appearance for the club’s legends side.

Now manager of Real Madrid under-19s – who are unbeaten so far this campaign including a 6-0 thrashing of Celtic in the UEFA Youth League – Arbeloa spent two-and-a-half seasons with Liverpool between 2007 and 2009.

He made 98 appearances for the club, and though he only spent a relatively short time on Merseyside he is still revered for his contribution under Rafa Benitez.

Florent Sinama-Pongolle, who made his debut in the reverse fixture earlier this year, has also been added to the squad.

At Old Trafford, two goals from Mark Gonzalez and another from Luis Garcia earned victory over a United side including the likes of Jaap Stam, Gary Neville, Patrice Evra, Antonio Valencia and Dimitar Berbatov.

Liverpool Legends squad vs. Man United

Goalkeepers: Dudek, Westerveld

Defenders: Skrtel, Kvarme, Johnson, Arbeloa, Traore, Aurelio, Henchoz, Vignal

Midfielders: Alonso, Garcia, Le Tallec, Diao, Sissoko, Downing

Forwards: Keane, Rodriguez, Voronin, Gonzalez, Riera, Sinama-Pongolle

* Tickets for the Legends of the North charity match are on sale now priced at £27 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.