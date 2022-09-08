Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
8 main Paris issues identified & Klopp’s new mural – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan says the club have identified eight main issues regarding the treatment of fans at least season’s Champions League final in Paris, while a new mural for Jurgen Klopp has been unveiled.

 

8 “recurring themes” from Paris

Hogan has today offered an update on Liverpool’s continued response to the events surrounding this year’s Champions League final chaos.

In the interview with Liverpoolfc.com, he says there are eight “recurring themes” from their recent analysis from the independent panel set up by UEFA.

LFC identify 8 main issues from Paris

2.67216852Stewards check fans tickets at turnstiles during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.

  • “Congestion at the access points” to fan park and stadium
  • Lack of supporter information on how to avoid train strikes to reach stadium
  • Issues including crowding, crushing and presence of gangs in ticket check areas
  • Excessive riot policing tactics
  • Lack of supporter information about delayed kick-off
  • Posting the incorrect reason for the delayed kick-off
  • Trouble leaving the stadium
  • Issues including unnecessary tear-gassing at fan park

    • So what happens next? Hogan says the club and supporters groups plan on meeting with the panel soon, with more updates on Liverpool’s investigations to follow.

     

    3 things today: A brand new mural for Jurgen

    • Jurgen Klopp is the subject of another stunning new mural in Liverpool, with BOSS Night teaming up with MurWalls to bring the brilliant piece of work to Randolph Street.
    • Alisson‘s save to deny a Dwight McNeill’s deflected effort in this month’s Merseyside derby has been nominated for Premier League Save of the Month.

     

    Latest Liverpool FC news

    NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Ben Doak celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Youth League Group A Matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at Giuseppe Piccolo. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

    • It was a productive start to a busy week of international fixtures for Liverpool, with a goal, two assists and a clean sheet from the club’s youngsters.

     

    Latest chat from elsewhere

    LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, February 4, 2019: West Ham United'ss captain Mark Noble protests after fouling Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

    • Months after his retirement, Mark Noble is returning to West Ham, with the club announcing he will take up a role as their new sporting director in January.

    • Man United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18% to £583.2m.

    • Arrests and reported incidents of disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season were at their highest level for eight years. (BBC Sport)

     

    Tweet of the day and match of the night

    Has it really been three whole years since this Trent free-kick?

    Virgil van Dijk‘s Netherlands side face Poland this evening, with Belgium vs Wales another Nations League encounter to keep an eye on.

    Enjoy your Thursday evening’s Reds!

     

