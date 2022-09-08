Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan says the club have identified eight main issues regarding the treatment of fans at least season’s Champions League final in Paris, while a new mural for Jurgen Klopp has been unveiled.

8 “recurring themes” from Paris

Hogan has today offered an update on Liverpool’s continued response to the events surrounding this year’s Champions League final chaos.

In the interview with Liverpoolfc.com, he says there are eight “recurring themes” from their recent analysis from the independent panel set up by UEFA.

LFC identify 8 main issues from Paris “Congestion at the access points” to fan park and stadium Lack of supporter information on how to avoid train strikes to reach stadium Issues including crowding, crushing and presence of gangs in ticket check areas Excessive riot policing tactics Lack of supporter information about delayed kick-off Posting the incorrect reason for the delayed kick-off Trouble leaving the stadium Issues including unnecessary tear-gassing at fan park

So what happens next? Hogan says the club and supporters groups plan on meeting with the panel soon, with more updates on Liverpool’s investigations to follow.

3 things today: A brand new mural for Jurgen

Jurgen Klopp is the subject of another stunning new mural in Liverpool, with BOSS Night teaming up with MurWalls to bring the brilliant piece of work to Randolph Street.

Alisson‘s save to deny a Dwight McNeill’s deflected effort in this month’s Merseyside derby has been nominated for Premier League Save of the Month.

Arthur has appointed three personal fitness experts to work with him in support of the medical staff already in place at Liverpool.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sepp van den Berg insists that his “dream” remains with Liverpool, with details on the new contract he signed before joining Schalke on loan now revealed.

It was a productive start to a busy week of international fixtures for Liverpool, with a goal, two assists and a clean sheet from the club’s youngsters.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Months after his retirement, Mark Noble is returning to West Ham, with the club announcing he will take up a role as their new sporting director in January.

Man United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18% to £583.2m.

Arrests and reported incidents of disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season were at their highest level for eight years. (BBC Sport)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Has it really been three whole years since this Trent free-kick?

Virgil van Dijk‘s Netherlands side face Poland this evening, with Belgium vs Wales another Nations League encounter to keep an eye on.

Enjoy your Thursday evening’s Reds!