Deadline-day loanee Artur is pulling out all the stops to ensure he is in the best possible shape for Liverpool, having brought in additional fitness staff.

Throughout the international break, Arthur is undergoing a dedicated programme to build up his fitness ahead of a return to action for Liverpool.

Unused in two games and given 13 minutes in the 4-1 loss at Napoli, it is clear that Jurgen Klopp will take caution with a player who did not take part in pre-season with Juventus.

But the 26-year-old has turned down any time off during the international break and has been training and playing with the Liverpool under-21s, starting against both Leicester and Rochdale.

U21s coach Barry Lewtas has explained how he has “really embraced it,” while new details from the Times‘ Paul Joyce show the lengths Arthur is taking to prove himself.

The Brazilian has appointed three personal fitness experts to work with him in support of the medical staff already in place at Liverpool.

Physiotherapist Adrian Martinez Castro, fitness coach Daniel Esteban Labarca Encina and nutritionist Joana Pessoa Dell’Oro have all moved over to Merseyside with Arthur.

They were joined at Anfield for the 2-1 victory over Ajax last week by another physio, Angel Lapuebla Perez, and coach Adria Carmona – a former Barcelona and AC Milan youth player.

Castro and Labarca have worked closely with Arthur for years as part of their company FisioBox, having established a connection with the midfielder during his time at Barcelona.

FisioBox predominantly count Spanish players among their clients, and have recently trained the likes of Bojan Krkic, Marc Muniesa, Sergi Samper and Ballon d’Or Feminin holder Alexia Putellas.

That Arthur has seen fit to relocate a number of coaches to Liverpool for his season-long loan is another sign of his dedication not only towards fitness but, hopefully, contributing to a successful campaign at Anfield.

It is evident, even from a 63-minute showing against League Two side Rochdale, that Arthur still needs time to get up to speed – the hope is that this accelerates the process.