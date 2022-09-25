An eye-catching Jurgen Klopp mural has taken its place close to Anfield, celebrating our charismatic manager and his trademark fist pump.

The Anfield area boasts an incredible collection of artwork dedicated to Liverpool figures past and present.

The club itself recently unveiled a tribute to 14 current and former forwards across the hoardings outside the Anfield Road End extension, which will later be auctioned off.

But it’s not the only new piece of work to be completed, with BOSS Night teaming up with MurWalls to bring Klopp to life on Randolph Street.

The mural is less than a five-minute walk from Anfield, where Burnard Street meets Randolph Street.

The image commemorates Klopp’s trademark post-match fist pumps towards the Kop that often follows stirring victories.

The words ‘y’know he said so’ are etched by his side in reference to his chant that took flight last season.

The mural was unveiled on Thursday after four days of work, and has already proved popular with fans and will continue to do so for each matchday to come.

It’s bright, colourful, hard to miss and is the first of Klopp in close vicinity to Anfield, so be sure to check it out the next time you are in the area!