The Anfield area is littered with brilliant murals paying tribute to former and current players, and the latest artwork celebrates 14 different Liverpool forwards.

The talent and artistry that is on show in the area surrounding Anfield is a sight to behold.

The likes of Ian Rush, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ray Clemence and Alan Hansen all adorn various walls in the local area and act as perfect tributes to what they have given and continue to give to the club.

Jurgen Klopp was one of the latest recipients after BOSS Night teamed up with MurWalls to bring a brilliant piece of work to Randolph Street.

And now 14 different forward players from Liverpool’s past and present have been enshrined on the hoardings surrounding the Anfield Road End extension.

The club and MurWalls, which included 16 different artists, collaborated on the artwork which took seven hours to finish ahead of the Legends match on Saturday.

On one half of the wall is Rush, Sir Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, Dirk Kuyt, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Robbie Fowler.

Combined, they scored 998 goals for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, represent the modern-day forwards on the other half of the wall.

Their current goal tally as a seven-man unit sits at 468.

Once the Anfield Road End extension is completed next summer, the artwork will be cut into 14 individual pieces and auctioned off, with all proceeds donated to the LFC Foundation.