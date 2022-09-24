Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Anfield Road End Mural.
Liverpool unveil new Anfield Road mural paying tribute to 14 forwards

The Anfield area is littered with brilliant murals paying tribute to former and current players, and the latest artwork celebrates 14 different Liverpool forwards.

The talent and artistry that is on show in the area surrounding Anfield is a sight to behold.

The likes of Ian Rush, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ray Clemence and Alan Hansen all adorn various walls in the local area and act as perfect tributes to what they have given and continue to give to the club.

Jurgen Klopp was one of the latest recipients after BOSS Night teamed up with MurWalls to bring a brilliant piece of work to Randolph Street.

And now 14 different forward players from Liverpool’s past and present have been enshrined on the hoardings surrounding the Anfield Road End extension.

The club and MurWalls, which included 16 different artists, collaborated on the artwork which took seven hours to finish ahead of the Legends match on Saturday.

On one half of the wall is Rush, Sir Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, Dirk Kuyt, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Robbie Fowler.

Combined, they scored 998 goals for Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former and current Liverpool players on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former and current Liverpool players on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former Liverpool players Luis Suarez and Kenny Dalglish on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former Liverpool players Fernando Torres and others on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former and current Liverpool players on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, represent the modern-day forwards on the other half of the wall.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of Liverpool player Mohamed Salah on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former Liverpool player Sadio Mane on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former and current Liverpool players on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Their current goal tally as a seven-man unit sits at 468.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former and current Liverpool players on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Street art of former Liverpool players Divok Origi on hoardings around the construction of the new Anfield Road stand seen before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Once the Anfield Road End extension is completed next summer, the artwork will be cut into 14 individual pieces and auctioned off, with all proceeds donated to the LFC Foundation.

