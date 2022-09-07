Things have moved so quickly since Liverpool’s initial contact over a deal to sign Arthur that little has been spoken of his quality, but Alisson is convinced.

In the wake of a hamstring injury that will keep Jordan Henderson out until after the September international break, an agreement was reached with Juventus over their No. 5.

Arthur joined Liverpool on a season-long loan on deadline day, with an option to buy negotiated into the package worth around £32 million.

The 26-year-old was on the bench for the Merseyside derby but was never expected to make it onto the pitch, though it now seems only a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp turns to his new signing.

Despite turning out for both Barcelona and Juventus, Arthur remains something of an unknown among many supporters, but speaking in his pre-Napoli press conference Alisson was full of praise for his compatriot.

“Everything was so quick that I only spoke with him in the day that he was coming to Liverpool, and then after that at the training ground,” he revealed.

“He is an amazing guy. You’re going to see more about him when you see him on the pitch.

“He’s a fantastic player, I’m looking forward to him being really fit and for him to be settled in as soon as possible.

“We know that it’s not easy changing from one country to another. I did the same move as him, coming from Italian football.

“I know there are some differences, but in the end the football is the same.

“With his qualities and his attitude and desire, he can overcome any of these small problems.

“I really believe that he can bring a lot of of quality to the team and he is going to do well.”

Alisson and Arthur have played together on 13 occasions for Brazil, but the midfielder’s lack of consistency while at Juventus has seen him drop out of contention under Tite in recent years.

He earned a recall to the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia in March, however, and will be hoping to resurrect his career while at Anfield.

Though widely considered a stop-gap signing at Liverpool, if he can live up to Alisson‘s praise there is a chance Arthur convinces Klopp he is worthy of a long-term role.

“He’s a really talented player, really top qualities, Brazilian way to play,” the goalkeeper told the club’s official website.

“[He is] a player who likes to have the ball, good quality on the passes, he can break the lines with the passes, long balls as well, long passes as well with quality.

“So I think he brings even more quality to our team and he likes to play the way we play.

“Obviously he needs a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League, to the rhythm of the game.

“But I’m sure with the team helping him it will be really quick for him to adapt.”