Liverpool’s new third kit has officially been unveiled, and the teal look appeals to many with supporters quick to say it is the best of what Nike has had to offer in 2022/23.

The Reds have made fans wait for the release of the third kit, but it comes just days before the Champions League campaign kicks off at Napoli.

And its release has celebrated the culture of travelling supporters, with famous flags and banners taking centre stage, which were commended as much as the kit across social media.

The design is a blend of “dark atomic teal and rio teal,” with “siren red” sleeve cuffs, club crest and logos – and while kit launches can be divisive, the response to this one has been largely positive:

Outstanding recognition of @KopCraftsman and his work – love this video (new 3rd kits not too shabby either) ???? #LFC #YNWA https://t.co/1vVTgY7dwk — Andy Milburn (@AndrewGMilburn) September 5, 2022

So happy to finally be able to talk about this… A Lifetime And A Day (2022), by your @KopCraftsman So proud. pic.twitter.com/ZBulkSgrzh — Handmade Banners (@KopCraftsman) September 5, 2022

Don’t care what anyone says the third kit is fire #LFC pic.twitter.com/YwHzV1jcFw — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) September 5, 2022

Omg the third kit is a thing of beuty ? — Maty ? (@Ma6eS_9) September 5, 2022

Our third kit omg take all my money ?? pic.twitter.com/B6bAF8O2K7 — Justus (@mxtxndx) September 5, 2022

I thought Nike was finished. I take my word back? — RN ?? (@RNMeshack) September 5, 2022

OH I REALLY LIKE IT!! ?? Best kit of the lot!! https://t.co/pVtwccGgAe — For Football’s Sake (@ffspodcasts) September 5, 2022

I hope this kit gets used more than the 2nd kit — Tishen (@Tishen_LFC) September 5, 2022

that third kit is fucking amazing — Dylan (@lfcdylan66) September 5, 2022

Big fan of our new third kit, the colours just work. #LFC https://t.co/29hQGcwDrp — Cam (@ProxyAnalytics) September 5, 2022

Nah this kit is actually so fire yo?? https://t.co/TMsq68dFup — Subaru Boy??? (@I_Am_Artanis) September 5, 2022

This might be my favourite kit this season, I love it ? https://t.co/A5RLfdmHpX — HITMANHARJ ? (@hitmanharj) September 5, 2022

A kit fit for the European glory that awaits https://t.co/uH5U9edDnG — Tim Eales (@Timmeh93) September 5, 2022

Third kit is an absolute beauty ? https://t.co/UwaDiNhZ2f — Laura Lee (@lauramillz88) September 5, 2022

Thankfully, this design is a lot less dizzying than the away kit for 2022/23! Let’s hope we get to see Liverpool in it plenty of times throughout the season.

Available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, and in a match and stadium version. Wider release of the third kit will be on September 12.