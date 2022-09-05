Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
“Best of the lot,” “Fit for European glory” – Liverpool fans react to new third kit

Liverpool’s new third kit has officially been unveiled, and the teal look appeals to many with supporters quick to say it is the best of what Nike has had to offer in 2022/23.

The Reds have made fans wait for the release of the third kit, but it comes just days before the Champions League campaign kicks off at Napoli.

And its release has celebrated the culture of travelling supporters, with famous flags and banners taking centre stage, which were commended as much as the kit across social media.

The design is a blend of “dark atomic teal and rio teal,” with “siren red” sleeve cuffs, club crest and logos – and while kit launches can be divisive, the response to this one has been largely positive:

Thankfully, this design is a lot less dizzying than the away kit for 2022/23! Let’s hope we get to see Liverpool in it plenty of times throughout the season.

Available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, and in a match and stadium version. Wider release of the third kit will be on September 12.

