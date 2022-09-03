Too many players underperformed in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw away to Everton on Saturday, with Alisson easily man of the match.

The Reds made the short trip to their local rivals, looking to produce a repeat of last season’s thrilling 4-1 victory.

The first-half performance was lacking, however, with nothing of note happening until Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz both hit the woodwork just before half-time.

Both sides came close to winners in the second half, with Conor Coady having a goal ruled out by VAR, but Alisson and Jordan Pickford were in inspired form.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Alisson (8.1) was deemed to be Liverpool’s star man on Saturday – frankly, there was no debate about that.

The towering Brazilian made crucial saves to deny both Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil, showing how valuable he is to this Reds side.

TIA’s Mark Delgado described Alisson‘s stop to deny Maupay as “huge”, when it looked as though Everton‘s debutant was destined to score.

Ian Doyle hailed Liverpool’s No.1 as “superb”, and without him, Liverpool would likely have tasted their first derby loss at Goodison since 2010.

The runner-up was Joe Gomez (7.6), who outperformed Virgil van Dijk (6.7) and produced an accomplished performance.

FotMob noted that the 25-year-old made a whopping 10 recoveries overall, as well as three clearances and interceptions apiece.

Meanwhile, Delgado felt Gomez was Liverpool’s “best outfield player”, standing tall in a feisty atmosphere.

Kostas Tsimikas (6.8) completed the top-three, filling in well in place of Andy Robertson before his substitution.

Doyle thought the Greek “revelled” in a “running battle” with Anthony Gordan – one that he arguably came out on top in.

Receiving the joint-lowest average at Goodison were Trent Alexander-Arnold (5.3) abd Fabio Carvalho (5.3).

Trent is “just not at the races” so far this season, according to Delgado, while Carvalho looked out of place in his first Merseyside derby.

Next up for Liverpool is the start of their Champions League campaign, with a tough trip to Napoli coming their way on Wednesday night (8pm BST).