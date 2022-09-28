Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Keita transfer claim and FSG expansion plans – Latest Liverpool FC News

Wednesday has brought news of a potential investment strategy from Liverpool’s owners, along with more speculation on Jude Bellingham and Naby Keita.

 

FSG planning to expand in multi-club model

There has long been talk of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group branching out to acquire another football club, while there have been suggestions they could also invest in other sports.

Earlier this month it was claimed that FSG could be among the parties interested in Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, though reports were nothing more than speculative.

However, the Guardian have now reported that FSG are among the owners “looking into establishing a multi-club network pioneered by Manchester City’s owner, City Football Group.”

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and FSG figurehead John W. Henry are both said to have “explored adding clubs inside and outside Europe to their portfolios.”

There is no information on a potential timescale for any further acquisitions, nor the markets that FSG would look into, but investors RedBird Capital are already majority shareholders in AC Milan and Toulouse.

The City Football Group often utilise their network of clubs to recruit young players from foreign markets and send others out on loan to gain first-team experience, which would almost certainly appeal to Liverpool.

 

3 things today: The international break is over!

NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Naby Keita is attracting “three or four clubs,” including Dortmund, as his contract enters its final months, according to Fabrizio Romano (CaughtOffside)

  • Danish forward Casper Tengstedt, who scored 23 goals in 35 games for Rosenborg last season, has admitted his “dream is to one day play in Liverpool” (TV 2 SPORT)

  • Ex-Liverpool winger Albert Riera, currently in charge of Olimpija Ljubljana, has revealed his desire to manage in the Premier League (The Athletic)

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

  • Richarlison has called for stricter sanctions on racist abuse in football, after a banana was thrown at him during Brazil’s 5-1 win over Tunisia (Twitter)

  • Australia international Garang Kuol, the 18-year-old who plays for Central Coast Mariners, is close to finalising a move to Newcastle (Northern Echo)

  • Everton full-back Nathan Patterson is facing up to five weeks out with an ankle injury (EFC)

 

More from This Is Anfield

