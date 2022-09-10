Liverpool currently have nine first-team players out through injury, but Jurgen Klopp can hope to have at least three of those back within the next fortnight.

It has been an ongoing narrative during the Reds’ rough start to the season, with injuries plaguing every position on the pitch.

This is no different ahead of the final games before the international break – of which there are now one fewer following the postponement of the meeting with Wolves.

Here is the latest on nine injuries within the first-team squad and when they can be expected back.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Injury: Groin

Out since: July 4

Expected return: Unknown

Kelleher has been sidelined since the first day of pre-season having been diagnosed with a groin problem which, Klopp insists, was overlooked while on duty with the Republic of Ireland.

The 23-year-old appeared to be nearing a return at the end of August, with the manager revealing that he was due for “normal goalkeeper training,” but he remained absent for the trip to Napoli.

It still remains to be seen when Kelleher is back in the fold.

Ibrahima Konate

Injury: Knee

Out since: July 31

Expected return: Late September

The Frenchman picked up a knock to his knee in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Strasbourg at the end of pre-season, and he is yet to return to full training.

Earlier this month, however, Klopp explained that Konate was due back “in and around the international break,” which suggests he may make the squad for the meeting with Brighton on October 1.

Calvin Ramsay

Injury: Back

Out since: July 4

Expected return: Unknown

Like Kelleher, summer signing Ramsay has not been involved in training since the very first day of pre-season, with Klopp describing his issue as “something to do with age and growing.”

Klopp did add, though, that the right-back is “really getting closer and closer,” and there is a chance he joins full training before the end of September.

Jordan Henderson

Injury: Hamstring

Out since: August 31

Expected return: Late September

The injury that sparked Liverpool into late action in the transfer market, Henderson picked up a hamstring issue in the 2-1 win over Newcastle, leading to the loan signing of Arthur.

It was later reported that the captain would face around three weeks out, with Klopp expecting him back following the international break.

Pencil in Brighton on October 1 as Henderson’s likely return.

Naby Keita

Injury: Thigh

Out since: August 21

Expected return: Late September

The situation surrounding Keita is a bizarre one.

While the timing of the No. 8’s injury, amid reports he is unhappy with his position at the club, is suspect, Klopp has insisted that it is genuine and would keep him out “for a while.”

But though it led Liverpool to omit Keita from the Champions League squad for the group stage – hinting he would be out until at least November – he has since been called up by Guinea for the September international break.

“His situation is improving and he is even ahead of schedule,” manager Kaba Diawara claimed after naming his squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Injury: Hamstring

Out since: July 15

Expected return: October at the earliest

A long-term absentee, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been out since suffering a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace during pre-season.

“It’s a hamstring,” Klopp explained soon after.

“We all hate this word, we hate the injury, but it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

Reports have since claimed that the earliest Liverpool’s No. 15 could return is October, but it is likely that he will be missing for even longer than that, with Klopp’s latest update maintaining he will be “out for a while.”

Curtis Jones

Injury: Calf

Out since: Early September

Expected return: Unknown

Having returned to the Liverpool squad for the 2-1 win over Newcastle, Jones then suffered another setback which ruled him out against Everton and Napoli.

“It’s not as bad as the first time,” Klopp said this week, “but it’s bad enough to not be involved in team training again, which is not very helpful.”

Fabio Carvalho

Injury: Dead leg

Out since: September 3

Expected return: Back vs. Ajax

Carvalho is one of the few Liverpool players to have benefited from the postponement of the clash with Wolves, with the Portuguese given further time to recover from a dead leg.

There were hopes the 20-year-old would be back to take on Wolves at Anfield, but now it seems almost certain he will be involved again when Ajax visit on September 13.

Kaide Gordon

Injury: Pelvis

Out since: February

Expected return: Unknown

For a long time, Gordon’s situation was a mystery, with the teenager not having been in action since February.

But it has been revealed that he is currently suffering with a pelvic injury, which is the latest in a series of fitness problems since his breakthrough at first-team level.

No return date has been set for Gordon at this stage, with Liverpool being “careful” with his recovery, but the hope is that he will be able to train again in the near future.