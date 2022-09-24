Sightings of summer signing Calvin Ramsay have been few and far between due to injury, leaving his teammates eager to see him in action on the pitch.

Liverpool signed the young Scot from Aberdeen in a £6.5 million deal in June, but he has yet to get up and running as the club take a patient approach with his injury.

What was described as a “little injury” has now kept Ramsay away from team training for nearly three months, with his integration into the team, therefore, taking on a different plan than would’ve been expected.

But that has not stopped Liverpool coaches and teammates from voicing their eagerness to see Ramsay on the pitch alongside them.

The 19-year-old missed the adjustment period over pre-season but his presence during the Austria training camp served as a valuable time to connect to his teammates away from the pitch.

And that connection has already made an impression on Joe Gomez, who spoke highly of the young defender and his character, one that is very much in line with what Jurgen Klopp looks for in his players.

“Calvin seems like a really down-to-earth lad,” Gomez told LFC Magazine.

“Obviously we weren’t able to mix with him in training in pre-season, which was unfortunate, but hopefully he’s nearly there in overcoming that little issue and I think we’re all excited to see him play.

“He’s obviously a talented player, which is why he’s at this club, and from what he’s like around the place, he seems a nice, humble lad and we’re looking forward to seeing him getting involved on the pitch.”

There is currently no definitive timeline for Ramsay’s return to training but at the end of August Klopp did say that he was “really getting closer and closer.”

The hope is then that he joins full training within the next few weeks and then can at least be in the mix for a starting place against Derby in the Carabao Cup on November 9.