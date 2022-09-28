Tyler Morton has reflected on his first experience with the England under-21s following a late call-up, reuniting with Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott.

Though not named in the initial 25-man squad to play Italy and Germany this month, Morton was drafted in by Lee Carsley following injury to Morgan Gibbs-White.

It proved to be a watching brief for the 19-year-old, who went unused in back-to-back victories despite Carsley making nine substitutions in both, but it was still a vital experience.

As long as he impressed in training and off the pitch, it is likely to provide Morton with further opportunities in upcoming internationals, particularly given his regular role on loan at Blackburn.

Ewood Park served as a vital proving ground for Elliott in 2019/20, and Morton is now looking to follow in his close friend’s footsteps for both club and country.

In a post on Instagram following England’s 3-1 win over Germany in Sheffield, the teenager wrote that it was “always a good experience” joining the Young Lions, and “even better watching” Elliott in action.

Elliott started in the victory on Tuesday evening, playing 70 minutes in midfield, effectively finding himself ahead of Morton in the pecking order.

As for Morton, he has started each of the last five Championship games for Blackburn and, though still at times wasteful in possession, is impressing with his off-ball work.

The youngster was even deployed as a centre-back in the Carabao Cup clash with Bradford in August, with Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson explaining that he “didn’t have any choice” but “good football players can play anywhere.”

Largely, though, Morton has been used as a No. 6 or No. 8, with Jurgen Klopp also praising his versatility in the past.

Whether he is able to propel himself into the first-team reckoning at Liverpool on the back of this campaign remains to be seen, but Morton is enjoying a blossoming reputation with Blackburn and now England.