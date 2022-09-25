Liverpool academy striker Oakley Cannonier kept up a relentless scoring run on his first start for the England under-19s, firing twice in a 6-0 win.

It has been a prolific start to the campaign for Cannonier, who has stepped up into a regular role with the Liverpool under-21s while leading the line for the under-19s in Europe.

So far, the 18-year-old has netted four times for the academy sides, having started three games and come off the bench a further five times.

A growing reputation at club level earned Cannonier a call-up to Simon Rusk’s England U19s squad alongside Liverpool team-mates Luke Chambers, Isaac Mabaya and Lee Jonas.

And on Saturday, the forward made his first start at in a comprehensive victory over Georgia that ensured progress to the next round of qualification for the U19 Euros.

England were already 3-0 up and cruising before Cannonier’s first, with Leeds forward Sonny Perkins netting a first-half hat-trick, as the Young Lions dominated.

It took just six minutes after the restart for the Liverpool youngster to make his mark, with Man United midfielder Omari Forson’s shot parried into his path for an instinctive finish.

Forson then made it 5-0 before a second for Cannonier, who drilled home from a Mabaya cutback – the right-back having come off the bench along with Chambers and Jonas.

Victory came after a 2-0 win over Montenegro on Wednesday that saw Chambers score the first and assist the second, and seals progress to the next round of qualifiers before their third Group 9 clash with Denmark.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there was a start for James Balagizi as the England under-20s beat Morocco 2-1, with the teenager playing 71 minutes as Harvey Davies went unused throughout.