The September internationals now loom and Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for their two upcoming friendlies, and there is a place for Roberto Firmino.

The first and only international break before the World Cup immediately follows Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on September 18, ensuring the relentless schedule continues for international players.

Brazil are to meet Ghana (Sept 23) and Tunisia (Sept 27) in two friendlies this month, both played in France, reducing the miles travelled for Europe-based players.

Tite named his squad on Friday, with Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino all confirmed to be part of the 26-man squad.

Liverpool’s No. 9 recently spoke of how he was “anxious” to discover his fate having not played for his country since July 2021, but his wait is now over.

Tite selected Firmino, who has three goals and three assists so far this season, alongside the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony, Rodrygo and Matheus Cunha.

Alisson, meanwhile, will have Man City‘s Ederson and Palmeiras’ Weverton as company in the goalkeeping department, and Liverpool’s No. 1 may find himself featuring in one game and not the other.

Tite has not been shy in rotating his ‘keepers in recent internationals, but Alisson has started in eight of the last 11 internationals.

Fabinho has featured in Brazil’s last 10 games and started in six, with his influence growing for his country – although, Liverpool will hope he’s managed accordingly during their two friendlies.

Just send them back in full heath, please!