Roberto Firmino is “anxious” to discover if he will be named in Brazil’s final squad before World Cup selections are made, with time running out to force himself into the squad.

Liverpool’s No. 9 already has three goals and three assists to his name in seven appearances this season, form that comes off the back of an injury-interrupted 2021/22 campaign.

Firmino’s fitness issues and subsequent form have kept him away from Brazil’s national squad, with his last appearance for his country coming in the Copa America final in July 2021.

With the World Cup just over two months away, the battle to catch Tite’s eye has long been in motion but Firmino is not short on competition.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Richarlison are all battling for places and will be expected to be named in Brazil’s squad on Friday.

The Selecao meet Ghana (Sept 23) and Tunisia (Sept 27) during the September international break, both games are to be played in France, lessening the demands on Europe-based players.

Alisson and Fabinho will be expected to be named in Friday’s 26-man squad, but Firmino’s place is anything but certain.

“I’ll be fine, but anxious. Let’s put it this way. Anxious and very hopeful to be too. I’m working towards it. I want to be, I’ll fight as far as I can get,” Firmino told ESPN Brasil of his international hopes.

“Gone, the past doesn’t matter anymore. Now new things have come up, so I’m really motivated. I’m ready to return to the national team if the manager calls me.

“Of course, I have to keep doing my job here at Liverpool, That’s what I’ve been looking for.

“It’s to keep evolving and, God willing, I’ll return to the national team. Of course, I dream of being at the World Cup, I want to be there.

“I’ll continue my work here to be prepared when the manager calls me.

“I’m sad that I didn’t go to the other ones [calls up], of course, there were some unforeseen injuries, things like that, but it’s like I said, it’s in the past, I think positive, I think always ahead.

“I see a lot of the moment, the now, what I’ve been living, which is a good moment. I’ve been trying to evolve too and I’ll be ready if the manager needs me and I’ll go with great joy to represent my country.

“Firstly I want to be called up. Go back to the national team, be there,” Firmino continued. “I want to show my potential, that I can help the national team and my teammates who are there.

“And there we will see who my ‘competitors’ are, that Tite will elect. That’s not up to me. First of all, the thought is to be there.”