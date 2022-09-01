Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
2HC0XDF Turin, Italy. 21 December 2021. Arthur Melo of Juventus FC gestures during the Serie A football match between Juventus FC and Cagliari Calcio. Credit: Nicolo Campo/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Very good passer”, but injury concerns – Fans react as LFC close in on Arthur signing

Liverpool are expected to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan on deadline day, leading to much happiness and relief from some Reds fans.

Jurgen Klopp is tackling a midfield injury crisis at the moment, with Jordan Henderson joining Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines.

The need for a new signing on deadline day is undeniable and it looks as though Liverpool are acting, with Arthur on the verge of joining on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was once a highly-rated at Barcelona and will hopefully add some much-needed quality and depth in the middle of the park.

These Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to react to the news.

 

There was much positivity and relief at the news…

 

Some weren’t totally sold, however, with his injury record a worry:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments