Liverpool to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan

Liverpool are set to add to their midfield ranks with the loan signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur on transfer deadline day.

Speaking after Wednesday’s victory over Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp didn’t completely close the door on a new signing, but suggested it was probably unlikely.

However, the club look set to address their midfield problem with the loan addition of Juventus midfielder Arthur.

Sky Italy‘s Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting the Brazilian is set to undergo a medical later today, while the Athletic‘s David Ornstein has confirmed Liverpool’s interest.

GOAL‘s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti has posted a video that appears to show Arthur leaving Turin to fly to Liverpool.

#Arthur lascia Torino e vola in direzione #Liverpool: a pomeriggio le visite mediche con i Reds // Arthur is leaving for Liverpool. He'll undergo a medical with the Reds this afternoon ???? @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/6TNQiHwfug — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 1, 2022

The Daily Mail‘s Dominic King says Liverpool made their approach to sign him after midnight, triggered by the impact of the hamstring injury Jordan Henderson sustained against Newcastle.

After first choice midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni opted to join Real Madrid early in the window, Jurgen Klopp appeared happy to stick with the current midfield options at his disposal.

However, an extensive injury list, as well as an underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign, led to second thoughts, with the Liverpool boss admitting they were considering an addition in the centre of the park in the final days of the window.

It now appears the club have decided to address the problem with the loan signing of Arthur, who is yet to play for Juventus this season.

Who is Arthur?

The 26-year-old made a name for himself in his homeland with Gremio, before joining Barcelona in 2018.

Two years later, he was involved in a swap deal that saw him join Juventus, with Miralem Pjanic going in the opposite direction.

He played 31 matches for Max Allegri’s side in all competitions last season, and now looks set to join the Reds for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign.

Arthur has struggled with injury problems of his own in recent years, and picked up an ankle injury in the early stages of this season.

GOAL‘s Neil Jones says he is now fit to play, with Klopp and his coaching staff clearly deciding another body is necessary as the Reds’ fixture schedule begins to intensify.