LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
21 new photos as Liverpool squad trains before Rangers trip

Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were both back in training on Tuesday, as Liverpool prepare for a trip to Rangers in the Champions League.

The Reds head to Glasgow for the fourth game of Group A this week, but before their flight to Scotland, the squad were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre.

A 23-man group took part in full training on a mild afternoon on Merseyside, with Oxlade-Chamberlain joining them for the initial warmup before individual work.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Liverpool's Head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer (Centre L) and Andy Robertson (Centre R) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Robertson, meanwhile, was back for the entire session, with the left-back’s return a welcome boost following a trio of new injuries for Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip.

They join Naby Keita and Arthur on the sidelines, with Calvin Ramsay seemingly absent from the squad again as he did not emerge for training on Tuesday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (L) and manager Jürgen Klopp (R) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Otherwise, there were no surprises, with Ibrahima Konate available following his return to the field in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Konate could make his first start of the season at Ibrox, with Joe Gomez potentially needed at right-back following the injury to Alexander-Arnold.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (C) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Klopp faces a big decision over his system for the tie, with loss of Diaz seemingly prompting him to reconsider whether to continue with his new 4-4-2.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

There are, at least, an abundance of midfield options, with Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho all taking part in training along with James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho.

Youngster Stefan Bajcetic was also in the squad, as he remains part of the senior setup along with goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Despite their recent form, there were smiles throughout as Liverpool were led through the session by Pepijn Lijnders and the coaching staff, with an eye on three points that could see them put one foot in the last 16.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain*, Jones, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Jota

* Individual work

