Arthur out for 3 to 4 months with injury – surgery required

Having played only 13 minutes for Liverpool, Arthur will have a considerable wait for more with a muscle injury to keep him sidelined for three to four months.

Arthur’s absence from the squad that met Rangers was not revealed until Friday, with Jurgen Klopp divulging a muscle injury sustained during training on the eve of the fixture.

“In a normal situation, he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to wait for how long it will be,” Klopp said.

And that time is said to be three to four months, as per the Athletic‘s James Pearce, with Arthur now requiring surgery, scheduled for the weekend.

It’s a blow for the Brazilian, who made impressions during the September international break for his work to get up to speed having last made a competitive start for Juventus in May.

Arthur has played only 13 minutes, at Napoli, since his loan move and has been an unused substitute on three occasions, but will now not be available until 2023.

The injury sees Arthur’s name added to a list of midfield casualties so far this season, with five other players in the position having missed games due to one issue or another.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have yet to feature this season since the Premier League commenced, while Jordan Henderson and Thiago have missed matches due to injury.