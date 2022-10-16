Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is yet to feature in any games so far this season, with the youngster still working on his fitness after injury.

Ramsay arrived as one of four new signings at Anfield in the summer transfer window, with high hopes for the £6.5 million addition from Aberdeen.

But a back injury discovered on the first day of pre-season has limited his involvement, only recently rejoining full training and making the matchday squad for the 2-0 win at home to Rangers.

That remains his only appearance in any capacity, missing the subsequent trips to Arsenal and Rangers, and the 19-year-old is not expected to be back for the visit of Man City on Sunday either.

While his team-mates took in a session at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, including rondos, head tennis and shooting drills, Ramsay was spotted running around the pitches alone.

It comes as part of an extended individual programme for the Scot, who may have suffered a minor setback after almost three months out injured previously.

The extent of his back problems has meant that Ramsay is now effectively undergoing a delayed pre-season, and his minutes on the pitch will be carefully managed in the weeks to come.

“Calvin is not ready to play but [I am] over the moon he can train now,” Jurgen Klopp said at the end of September.

“He needs now training, training, training – there will be a moment he plays U21s so he can get a game.”

There is a chance that he is involved as early as Tuesday night, when the Liverpool under-21s head to Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

A clash with League One opposition could be the ideal start for Ramsay, who is already an accomplished senior professional with 28 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and six in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying.

If he is deemed fit, he could fill in for Isaac Mabaya as Barry Lewtas‘ right-back, with the 18-year-old absent in recent weeks after picking up an injury of his own.

After that, Ramsay will be gradually introduced into the senior fold, which should come at an opportune moment with Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined with an ankle problem.

The hope will be that the No. 22 is fit and ready for the League Cup clash with Derby on November 9, with the chance, too, of minutes in the Champions League against Napoli if Group A is already wrapped up by November 1.

Much remains up in the air regarding Ramsay’s fitness, but there should be no agitation among supporters, with his integration always due to be a long-term process.