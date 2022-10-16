Mohamed Salah has explained how he remained calm in light of an earlier missed opportunity to score the winner for Liverpool against Man City on Sunday.

Five minutes into the second half, the Egyptian found himself through on goal, only for his effort to be tipped around the post by Ederson.

It had the feel of an opportunity that would come back to haunt Liverpool, but with 15 minutes remaining, Salah made no mistake when another chance came his way, outmuscling Joao Cancelo before lifting an effort over Ederson and into the net.

Speaking after the game, Salah explained how he wasn’t fazed by his first missed opportunity, and “knew” another one would come his way.

“I am not worried when there are chances, if I miss one then fine, in my mind, they will come again,” he told Sky Sports.

“I worry more when there are no chances for me.

“Today we created chances and when I missed the first I was calm because I knew the second would come. I managed to score the second one and we won the game.

“I just tried to stay focused and put it in the net because I missed the first one.”

After scoring a hat-trick against Rangers in midweek, Salah caused the City defence all kinds of problems in a central attacking role, with Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota starting behind him.

The victory lifts Liverpool to eighth in the table, but the Reds remain 10 points behind City and 14 behind league leaders Arsenal.

When asked whether the victory could keep Liverpool’s title aspirations alive, Salah insisted he and his team-mates were not thinking so far ahead, with plenty of work still to do improve their league position.

“We don’t have to think about the title at the moment, of course personally I love to play always for a title,” Salah continued.

“In my head I am going to fight for it, but we need to focus more and take one game at a time.

“We don’t have to feel more pressure that there is still a gap between us and first and second but of course we are going to play for a title.

“As players and a team, we should be in a better position, the players are excited to win and that gives us a good push for the next games.”