Mohamed Salah scored his fifth goal of the season in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Rangers, and expressed his appreciation for the new “offensive formation.”

After a galling 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp was forced into action as he went “back to basics” and fielded a 4-4-2 formation in the Champions League.

A two-man midfield of Thiago and Jordan Henderson protected the back line, with Trent Alexander-Arnold in a noticeably more traditional right-back role, while Salah was joined by Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Though Rangers may not be the toughest opponent, the free-flowing nature of Liverpool’s play at Anfield showed how a change in formation played a key role in their win.

And speaking to UEFA after his penalty clinched the 2-0 victory, Salah outlined his belief that switching from the 4-3-3 was “good for all of us up front.”

“The gaffer told us yesterday about the different formation and we just tried to adapt,” the No. 11 said.

“It was working good, we created many chances. In the first half and second half we tried to score.

“I think it’s an offensive formation, so it was good for all of us up front, especially because we all want to score goals.

“It worked good today.”

The success of Klopp’s 4-4-2 on Tuesday night is no indication, of course, that he will retain it for the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

It would seem that much will depend on the opposition, but that the manager stuck with his system despite introducing Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott and James Milner in the second half suggests he was happy with it.

As for the results, Salah would not be sucked into hyperbole after the win over Rangers, insisting that Liverpool “take one game at a time.”

“We just try to focus on each game, we take one game at a time,” he continued.

“In the Premier League also, we’re not in our form, but we just try to think in each game.

“We’ll try to be first in the group in the Champions League and try to also win games in the Premier League.”