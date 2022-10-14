Jurgen Klopp has not given a specific update on Liverpool’s injury situation ahead of the visit of Man City, but has hinted there could be new setbacks.

The Reds came through the 7-1 win over Rangers in midweek with no obvious fitness issues, following the withdrawals of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz at Arsenal days previous.

But there is no indication yet whether any further injuries have been sustained, with Klopp not divulging on the situation in his pre-match press conference.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, however, the manager did suggest that there could be concerns to weigh up when he puts together his lineup for the weekend.

“We are that dumb that we think [the confidence boost at Rangers] is the only thing we need to beat Man City,” he said.

"We have to figure out who is available" ? Keeping the cards close to the chest or hinting at issues? Klopp very coy on injuries ahead #LIVMCI — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 14, 2022

“Nothing really to do with that. We still have to figure out who is available after the Rangers game for the City game.

“Then we will make a lineup and we will go.

“If we would have lost we would have given it a try, and now we give it a try.”

Asked specifically about injuries later on, Klopp added: “We have to see, there are no final decisions yet. We have to see.”

Klopp has deployed his new 4-4-2 setup for each of the past three games and, largely, it has proved positive, with an emphatic win over Rangers seeing five of the six forwards involved score, assist or both.

Much of his consideration will hinge on whether those attacking options remain fit, with Klopp having set his side up in the same front-footed system against City in the past.

“What can I say? The best thing you want from your strikers is that they score,” he continued.

“They all scored, or were involved in goals, that’s good. Now we have to make a lineup for this game.”

It is unlikely to become clear who is fit and who is out until the teamsheet is released an hour before kickoff on Sunday.

And there remains a chance, of course, this is part of the mind games between Klopp and Pep Guardiola.