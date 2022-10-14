★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (C) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp coy on injuries – but hints at issues for Liverpool vs. Man City

Jurgen Klopp has not given a specific update on Liverpool’s injury situation ahead of the visit of Man City, but has hinted there could be new setbacks.

The Reds came through the 7-1 win over Rangers in midweek with no obvious fitness issues, following the withdrawals of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz at Arsenal days previous.

But there is no indication yet whether any further injuries have been sustained, with Klopp not divulging on the situation in his pre-match press conference.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday, however, the manager did suggest that there could be concerns to weigh up when he puts together his lineup for the weekend.

“We are that dumb that we think [the confidence boost at Rangers] is the only thing we need to beat Man City,” he said.

“Nothing really to do with that. We still have to figure out who is available after the Rangers game for the City game.

“Then we will make a lineup and we will go.

“If we would have lost we would have given it a try, and now we give it a try.”

Asked specifically about injuries later on, Klopp added: “We have to see, there are no final decisions yet. We have to see.”

Glasgow, , 12th October 2022. Darwin Nunez of Liverpool scores Liverpool's 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture credit should read: Neil Hanna / Sportimage

Klopp has deployed his new 4-4-2 setup for each of the past three games and, largely, it has proved positive, with an emphatic win over Rangers seeing five of the six forwards involved score, assist or both.

Much of his consideration will hinge on whether those attacking options remain fit, with Klopp having set his side up in the same front-footed system against City in the past.

“What can I say? The best thing you want from your strikers is that they score,” he continued.

“They all scored, or were involved in goals, that’s good. Now we have to make a lineup for this game.”

It is unlikely to become clear who is fit and who is out until the teamsheet is released an hour before kickoff on Sunday.

And there remains a chance, of course, this is part of the mind games between Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

A roundup of Liverpool FC news, analysis & video in your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and wider football world.

Privacy Policy
tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER