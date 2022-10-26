Liverpool are in Amsterdam to face Ajax, with a point enough to see them through to the last 16 of the Champions League. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at the Johan Cruyff Arena is 8pm (UK), the referee is Jose Maria Sanchez.

Tonight's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Alvarez, Berghuis, Klaassen; Bergwijn, Tadic, Brobbey

Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Wijndal, Taylor, Ocampos, Rensch, Lucca, Kudus, Grillitsch, Magallan, Conceicao

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Firmino, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones, Carvalho

