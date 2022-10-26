★ PREMIUM
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Ajax vs. Liverpool – Follow the Champions League match here!

Liverpool are in Amsterdam to face Ajax, with a point enough to see them through to the last 16 of the Champions League. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at the Johan Cruyff Arena is 8pm (UK), the referee is Jose Maria Sanchez.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Alvarez, Berghuis, Klaassen; Bergwijn, Tadic, Brobbey

Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Wijndal, Taylor, Ocampos, Rensch, Lucca, Kudus, Grillitsch, Magallan, Conceicao

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Salah, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Firmino, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones, Carvalho

Our coverage updates automatically below:

