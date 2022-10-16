It’s a big afternoon at Anfield as Liverpool face Man City and aim to carry on where they left off against Rangers. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliott, Jota, Firmino; Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Henderson, Bajcetic, Jones, Carvalho, Nunez

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Gomez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Palmer, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez

Our coverage updates automatically below: