★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) and Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Man City – Follow the Reds’ league clash here

It’s a big afternoon at Anfield as Liverpool face Man City and aim to carry on where they left off against Rangers. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliott, Jota, Firmino; Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Henderson, Bajcetic, Jones, Carvalho, Nunez

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Gomez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Palmer, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

A roundup of Liverpool FC news, analysis & video in your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and wider football world.

Privacy Policy
tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER