LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – As it happened

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League this evening, with back-to-back wins to build on. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Salah, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho; Firmino, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Clark

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Downes; Bowen, Fornals, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Emerson

Our coverage updates automatically below:

