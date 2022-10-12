Join us as Liverpool look to bounce back from defeat with a win at Rangers, on a first-ever competitive visit to Ibrox. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Ibrox is 8pm (UK), the referee is Slavko Vincic.

Tonight's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack; Sakala, Arfield, Kent; Colak

Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Davis, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, King, Devine, Tillman

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson; Elliott, Firmino, Carvalho; Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Thiago, Bajcetic, Salah, Jota

