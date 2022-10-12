Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and Glasgow Rangers' Ben Davies during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Rangers vs. Liverpool – Follow the Champions League clash here

Join us as Liverpool look to bounce back from defeat with a win at Rangers, on a first-ever competitive visit to Ibrox. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Ibrox is 8pm (UK), the referee is Slavko Vincic.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack; Sakala, Arfield, Kent; Colak

Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Davis, Matondo, Sands, Morelos, Wright, King, Devine, Tillman

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson; Elliott, Firmino, Carvalho; Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Thiago, Bajcetic, Salah, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

