It was another woeful defensive display from Liverpool as they conceded twice, fought back to 3-2 then conceded again in a 3-3 draw with Brighton.

The Reds made a wholly unconvincing return to action after what had seemed a helpful break, arguably deserving to lose at Anfield.

A spirited comeback did at least see Liverpool come from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, but Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser felt inevitable.

It was yet another bad result in an increasingly concerning season, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly having endless issues to tackle.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Unsurprisingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold (4.5) got the lowest average rating for Liverpool, in what was a painful watch.

Rather than bounce back from his England omission earlier in the week, the right-back was culpable for two goals and a shadow of his best self throughout.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle bemoaned Alexander-Arnold’s “lack of awareness” for Trossard’s second goal of the day, in a moment that summed up his dozy start to the season.

Meanwhile, TIA’s Joanna Durkan said it was a display that the 23-year-old “will not want to rewatch,” declaring that “better days” lie ahead.

Kostas Tsimikas (5.4) was next up in the worst rating stakes, simply not producing enough attacking quality in the absence of Andy Robertson.

The Greek failed to complete a successful dribble at Anfield, according to FotMob, and also completed just one out of seven attempted crosses.

In third-lowest place were Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho, all of whom got a 5.5 rating and struggled in their respective roles.

Durkan was left frustrated that Van Dijk allowed the ball to go “straight through him” for Trossard’s late equaliser, while Doyle felt there was “not much quality” from Henderson.

The best score comfortably went to Roberto Firmino (7.8), who is having a much-improved season and took both of his strikes with aplomb.