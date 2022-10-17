★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool condemn Hillsborough chants – but Man City refuse public statement

Liverpool condemn “vile chants” and graffiti relating to the Hillsborough tragedy from Man City supporters during Sunday’s 1-0 win at Anfield.

The latest instalment in the Premier League‘s leading rivalry took place at the weekend, with Mo Salah‘s stunning goal enough to seal the three points.

Off the pitch, the game was embroiled in controversy, with Jurgen Klopp sent off and Pep Guardiola claiming he was targeted with coins by the home crowd, for which the club have vowed lifetime bans for anyone found responsible.

During the game, several chants directed at those affected by Hillsborough could be heard from the away section, with “murderers” audible during the Sky Sports coverage.

It was, as expected, not acknowledged by broadcasters, but a statement from Liverpool FC has condemned those “vile chants,” with the club “deeply disappointed.”

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield,” the statement reads.

“The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

Supporters, including those personally affected by the Hillsborough tragedy, have backed the club’s initiative:

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Man City are only “privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.”

“Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp’s comments about ‘three clubs’ not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters,” Stone writes.

“There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp’s provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse.”

