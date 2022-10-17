Liverpool condemn “vile chants” and graffiti relating to the Hillsborough tragedy from Man City supporters during Sunday’s 1-0 win at Anfield.

The latest instalment in the Premier League‘s leading rivalry took place at the weekend, with Mo Salah‘s stunning goal enough to seal the three points.

Off the pitch, the game was embroiled in controversy, with Jurgen Klopp sent off and Pep Guardiola claiming he was targeted with coins by the home crowd, for which the club have vowed lifetime bans for anyone found responsible.

During the game, several chants directed at those affected by Hillsborough could be heard from the away section, with “murderers” audible during the Sky Sports coverage.

Just 6 months after ruining the silence for Hillsborough Manchester City fans are singing “the sun was right, you’re murderers”. Unless we share this they’ll get away with it. Let’s make sure sports media talks about this!! @SkySports @talkSPORT

It was, as expected, not acknowledged by broadcasters, but a statement from Liverpool FC has condemned those “vile chants,” with the club “deeply disappointed.”

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield,” the statement reads.

“The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

Some of the disgusting graffiti left in the away end at Anfield today. #LFC pic.twitter.com/N5IhNNz2fR — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 16, 2022

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

Supporters, including those personally affected by the Hillsborough tragedy, have backed the club’s initiative:

Absolutely buzzing after that. Brilliant atmosphere and performance. But once again chants mocking Hillsborough have to bring my mood right down. Glad the club is saying something about it. But I’m fed up with it. #JFT97 pic.twitter.com/kefZvWLAtW — David Hughes 19 (@EGHJustice97) October 16, 2022

So, can someone help me understand this –

Liverpool beat Man City in a game of football and that the warrants Manchester City fans to chant " The Sun was right, you're murderers" – which is a clear reference to Hillsborough & my dad being put in a body bag whilst alive?

Right? — Charl Hennessy #JFT97 (@charlhennessy1) October 16, 2022

My dad is a Hillsborough survivor & a STH in the Kop. Every time opposition fans chant these vile things he has to listen to disgusting accusations that he was responsible for the deaths of his fellow fans. I'm fucking sick of it – it's about time clubs & the media called it out. — Michelle Smith (@Michelle_htimS) October 16, 2022

@ManCity your fans are the most classless fans to visit Anfield with their "murderers", "always the victims" etc songs, how about coming out and condemning them. It's not 1 or 2 it's your entire away end about time this was acted on — Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance (@HillsboroughSu1) October 16, 2022

Wish Sky would keep the same energy with Hillsborough chants as they do when then mics pick up someone swearing — Adam Holland (@Adam_holland98) October 16, 2022

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Man City are only “privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.”

“Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp’s comments about ‘three clubs’ not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters,” Stone writes.

“There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp’s provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse.”