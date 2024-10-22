Along with Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota missed out on Liverpool team training before the Reds’ flight to Germany to play RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Twenty-one Liverpool players trained in Kirkby on Tuesday lunchtime as Arne Slot‘s squad made their final preparations for their third European match of the season.

As the Reds took to the AXA Training Centre pitches, Jota, Bradley and Chiesa, as well as Harvey Elliott and Alisson, were missing from Liverpool’s first-team squad.

Slot’s Portuguese forward tried to continue but was forced off after half an hour against Chelsea following a clash with Tosin Adarabioyo, in which he grabbed Jota just over the halfway line and, in the tumble, landed directly on the forward’s ribcage.

After the match, Slot said he “would be surprised if he is there on Wednesday.”

Chiesa has been injured since picking up a problem after the Reds’ win over Wolves on September 28, and has subsequently missed the three Liverpool matches and two Italy games since.

Bradley, meanwhile, did play twice for Northern Ireland during the international break but was missing from Sunday’s matchday squad and was again absent from training on Tuesday.

Elliott is edging closer to a return but still isn’t ready while, as we know, Alisson is out for an extended period.

In more positive news, Alexis Mac Allister trained as usual after illness plagued his weekend in which he managed to play the last 15 minutes against Chelsea.

Wataru Endo was also back after coming home from Japan duty with sickness and missing Sunday’s match as a result.

Kostas Tsimikas, who has also been ill, appeared to be healthy as he warmed up in the crisp October sunshine.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez